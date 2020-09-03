Professional Fighters League Releases “Fantastic Finishes” Series on ESPN+

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA through a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship format, presents “Fantastic Finishes,” a fast paced, highlight-driven, seven-episode series reliving memorable knockouts and slick submissions across all six PFL weight classes.

A PFL Studios production, “Fantastic Finishes” is now available in its entirety on ESPN+.

“Fantastic Finishes” will consist of seven episodes: Welterweights: Top-15 countdown of PFL welterweight knockouts and submissions, featuring the recently crowned 2019 PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III, whose aggressive style saw him on both ends of knockouts. Light Heavyweights: 2019 PFL light heavyweight champion Emiliano Sordi had the most dominant run to a title in PFL history, securing early stoppages in each of his five fights. See if he takes the #1 spot over the likes of Sean O’Connell, Vinny Magalhaes and more. Featherweights: This top-10 PFL featherweight finishes episode features the flying knee heard ‘round the world, executed to perfection by Movlid Khaybulaev, and a bonus WSOF countdown featuring Marlon Moraes. Heavyweights: Enjoy a top-15 countdown of the best finishes from the strongest, heaviest hitters in the PFL, including Kelvin Tiller and 2019 heavyweight champion Ali Isaev. Lightweights: The PFL lightweight division has been dominated by back-to-back champion Natan Schulte. See if his reign carries over to the countdown and enjoy bonus coverage of Justin Gaethje’s best WSOF knockouts. Women’s Lightweight: Kayla Harrison leads the most electric finishes from the PFL women’s lightweight division, plus bonus footage of the five best PFL knockouts ever. PFL Top 40 Fantastic Finishes: This one-hour finale highlights the best knockouts and finishes across all the PFL weight classes.

PFL Studios is a fully integrated global media division of the Professional Fighters League producing original MMA content for all platforms including television, digital and mobile.

PFL Studios has assembled a top executive team, including Executive Producer and 16-time Emmy winner George Greenberg and Chief Digital Officer Dan Ghosh-Roy, to lead the effort.

“Fantastic Finishes” is available to stream now on ESPN+.