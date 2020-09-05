Pixar Shares Inside Look at “Quests of Yore” Board Game

Pixar has shared an inside look at the coming “Quests of Yore” tabletop game, based on their recent hit animated film Onward.

The video features Pat Marino, Game Design Manager, and Onward director Dan Scanlon.

director Dan Scanlon. “How fun to be able to actually have essentially Barley’s copy of the game,” Scanlon says in the video. “And see some of the things that you saw in the movie, but then go deeper.”

About “Quests of Yore”: