Bowers Museum to Reopen Saturday, September 12th, “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” Extended Through February 2021

by | Sep 9, 2020 5:12 PM Pacific Time

Today, the Bowers Museum in Southern California announced via tweet that the museum will be reopening to the public this Saturday on September 12th.

What’s Happening:

  • The Bowers Museum in Southern California has announced that they will be reopening with new safety precautions in place on Saturday, September 12th.
  • The museum is excited to welcome back the community, and their safety and that of the staff will remain their priority. Accordingly, the Bowers Museum Reopening Taskforce has developed the following greatly enhanced health and safety precautions for both staff and visitors in accordance with California State Guidelines, and include:
    • Face Coverings
      • Face coverings will be required for all staff and visitors.
    • Social Distancing
      • 6 feet social distancing will be maintained throughout the building and indicated by floor decals in high traffic and transaction areas.
    • Hand Sanitizing
      • Additional hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the building.
    • Increased Cleaning
      • Increased cleaning in frequency and scope throughout the building, with special attention paid to “high touch” areas.
    • Helpful Signs
      • Additional signs reminding of health policies and best practices will be stationed throughout the building.
    • Closed Drinking Fountains
      • Drinking fountains will be closed to decrease risk of infection.
    • Temperature checks
      • Temperature checks will be taken for both staff and visitors upon arrival. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees F or above will not be permitted onsite and are advised to immediately seek medical attention.

  • When the Museum reopens, so will the exhibition Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic.  The exhibition celebrates The Walt Disney Company on the 50th anniversary of its archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public.
  • The 10,000-square-feet traveling exhibit, which premiered at D23 Expo Japan in 2018, offers several rare items only on loan to the Bowers.
  • Guests are invited to step into The Walt Disney Archives as they walk through a dazzling display of more than 400 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself. From nostalgic classics like never-before-displayed sketches for Fantasia and ghouls from the Haunted Mansion attraction, to modern-day favorites like super hero costumes and maquettes from Frozen, this enchanting exhibition is an immersive treasure-trove the entire family will love.
  • Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic is curated by the Walt Disney Archives in conjunction with the Bowers Museum.
  • Just before the museum closed, we were able to check out the exhibition and you can see our review for it here.
  • The exhibition has been extended and will run through February 28th, 2021.
 
 
