Bowers Museum to Reopen Saturday, September 12th, “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” Extended Through February 2021

Bowers Museum is overjoyed to once again open our doors to the public on Saturday, September 12!

Join us opening weekend and get your tickets fast- space is limited!

Tickets and details on new health precautions at https://t.co/ObqlCAN9Xl. 👏#disneyatbowers #reopening pic.twitter.com/g2bXyglfhY

— Bowers Museum (@BowersMuseum) September 9, 2020