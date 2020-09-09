Disney’s El Capitan Theatre to Host Online Marvel Studios Trivia on September 10th

Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is hosting another virtual “ElCap Throwback: Movie Trivia” on Thursday, September 10th, at 5:00 pm PT. This one is going to be even more super than the last as the focus will be on Marvel Studios.
- Disney’s El Capitan Theatre is hosting another edition of “ElCap Throwback: Movie Trivia” on Thursday, September 10th, at 5:00 pm PT.
- The theme of this week’s event will be Marvel Studios.
- Players or teams must register in advance online to participate.
- Registration fee is $10 per log-in and is available now for the September 10th Trivia Night. Registration will close at 12:00 pm PT on September 10th and the Trivia program will start at 5:00pm PT.
- The theater’s website previously hosted a trivia night based on Walt Disney Animation and teased the the possibility of future events themed to films from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar Animation and Lucasfilm.
- Click here to register.