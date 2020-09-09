Shanghai Disneyland Invites Guests to Celebrate Teddy Bear Day With Duffy

Teddy Bear Day is coming up, and the Shanghai Disneyland Resort is inviting you to spend the day at the park with Duffy the Disney Bear and ShellieMay!

What’s Happening:

Domestic guests could learn the backstory of Duffy the Bear when staying at a Disney Resort Hotel, where a dedicated channel on the in-room TV would tell the guests how Mickey Mouse was taking a long voyage at sea, and Minnie Mouse hand-sewed him a teddy bear to keep him company on his long journey and put it in his duffel bag (get it?) and upon his return he told all his friends about how Duffy made him feel loved on his long journey. All of his friends then went to Minnie to ask for their own Duffys and to put the same love into that she did for Mickey.

Though removed from the U.S. parks in 2015 save for a few merchandise opportunities, Duffy and his friends still remain wildly popular in the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.