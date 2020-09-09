Shanghai Disneyland Invites Guests to Celebrate Teddy Bear Day With Duffy

Teddy Bear Day is coming up, and the Shanghai Disneyland Resort is inviting you to spend the day at the park with Duffy the Disney Bear and ShellieMay!
View this post on Instagram
Come celebrate Teddy Bear Day with Duffy and ShellieMay at Shanghai Disney Resort! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 来上海迪士尼度假区和达菲、雪莉玫一起庆祝玩具熊日吧！ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #shanghaidisneyresort #shanghaidisneyland #disneyparks #shdr #duffy #stellalou #shelliemay #gelatoni #cookie #disney #duffyandfriends #上海迪士尼度假区 #上海迪士尼乐园 #达菲 #雪莉玫 #奥乐米拉 #星黛露 #杰拉多尼 #可琦安 #ダッフィー #クッキーアン #ステラルー #ジェラトーニ #シェリーメイ
What’s Happening:
- The official Shanghai Disneyland Instagram account posted a video inviting guests of all ages to celebrate Teddy Bear Day at Shanghai Disneyland with Duffy and ShellieMay and all their friends.
- The video, with the caption “Come celebrate Teddy Bear Day with Duffy and ShellieMay at Shanghai Disney Resort!” features a guest who is clearly a big fan of Minnie Mouse’s homemade Teddy Bear (and all the merchandise that comes with him) as she gets ready for the day to make plans and meet with friends to celebrate the day with Duffy and his friends, like ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, and Cookie.
- Although originally debuting at the Walt Disney World Resort, Duffy the Bear never was incredibly popular in the United States. It wasn’t until he made his way internationally to Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai that he became a crowd favorite, sparking a series of characters including his girlfriend ShellieMay, and Gelatoni the cat. Duffy even had shows in Tokyo DisneySea and Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Domestic guests could learn the backstory of Duffy the Bear when staying at a Disney Resort Hotel, where a dedicated channel on the in-room TV would tell the guests how Mickey Mouse was taking a long voyage at sea, and Minnie Mouse hand-sewed him a teddy bear to keep him company on his long journey and put it in his duffel bag (get it?) and upon his return he told all his friends about how Duffy made him feel loved on his long journey. All of his friends then went to Minnie to ask for their own Duffys and to put the same love into that she did for Mickey.
- Though removed from the U.S. parks in 2015 save for a few merchandise opportunities, Duffy and his friends still remain wildly popular in the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.