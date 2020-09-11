ABC Releases Poster and Trailer for “Airplane!” Inspired Season 8 Premiere of “The Goldbergs”

ABC has released a new trailer for the season eight premiere of The Goldbergs, which will pay homage to the comedy classic Airplane!
What’s happening:
- ABC’s The Goldbergs continues the tradition of paying homage to a 1980’s classic film with the premiere of season eight.
- This year, the comedy classic is Airplane!, which starred Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty and Leslie Nielsen.
- The trailer includes multiple references to the famous line “Don’t call me Shirley.”
- ABC has also released a poster that pays tribute to the original, featuring an inverter plane rather than one tied with a knot with the family sliding down the escape slide.
- The Goldbergs returns Wednesday, October 21st, at 8:00 pm ET.