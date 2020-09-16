Adventures by Disney Cancels Most Departures Through November 30

While not unexpected, but undoubtedly disappointing, Adventures by Disney has made the decision to cancel more departures through the end of November.
What’s Happening:
- Adventures by Disney has decided to cancel most departures through the end of November for both their land and river cruise itineraries.
- A travel advisory statement posted on their website says they have been closely monitoring the latest information regarding COVID-19, and assures guests they are in regular contact with local, state, national and international health agencies for information and guidance.
- In regards to the wellbeing of guests and team members, and based on direction from health experts and government officials, Adventures by Disney is suspending most departures through Wednesday, November 30, 2020.
- Adventures by Disney will contact all impacted Guests or their Travel Agents with updated information and options.
- Additionally, Adventures by Disney and river cruise partner AmaWaterways, have decided to suspend all Rhine, Rhône, Seine and Danube river cruise sailings and their associated Escape trips to Amsterdam, Budapest and Paris through November 30, 2020.