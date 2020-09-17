Long-Form Version of “Zenimation” Shorts Coming to Disney+ on October 2

Fans anxious for an extended cut of Disney+ series Zenimation, won’t have to wait long. Starting on October 2nd, the streamer will launch a long-form version that will play all episodes continuously.

What’s Happening:

Launching this past spring, Disney+'s short form series Zenimation

In fact, some even asked for a way to watch the series’ episodes back-to-back.

Beginning October 2, Disney+ will add a long-form version to the platform in which the episodes play continuously.

The new extended edition offers an even more immersive way to enjoy a relaxing, soothing escape within the worlds of Disney animated films.

About Zenimation:

Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zenimation – an animated soundscape experience. Whether it’s baby Moana being called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest, or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight.

Zenimation is now available on Disney+, with the new extended edition launching October 2nd.