Disney+ Voice Commands Now Available on Google Smart Devices

Nest Hub owners can now use Google Home and Google Assistant to say “Hey Google, play The Mandalorian on Disney+” with new connectivity released today.

What’s Happening:

Google Home and Google Assistant users can now link their Disney+ subscription

This new functionality joins the already available Cast feature to send Disney+ content from a compatible mobile device to a Nest Smart Displays and Assistant-enabled device.

In addition to working on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max

Google’s smart devices have had similar functionality for Netflix since July.