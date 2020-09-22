Disney+ Voice Commands Now Available on Google Smart Devices

Nest Hub owners can now use Google Home and Google Assistant to say “Hey Google, play The Mandalorian on Disney+” with new connectivity released today.
What’s Happening:
- Google Home and Google Assistant users can now link their Disney+ subscription to use voice commands to start their favorite movies and shows from Disney’s streaming service.
- This new functionality joins the already available Cast feature to send Disney+ content from a compatible mobile device to a Nest Smart Displays and Assistant-enabled device.
- In addition to working on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max devices, other smart devices that use Google’s software will be able to use the feature including those from JBL and Lenovo.
- Disney+ subscribers with compatible Google devices can now use this feature in the US, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
- Google’s smart devices have had similar functionality for Netflix since July.