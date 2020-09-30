“The Conners” Season 3 Trailer Released Ahead of October 21st Premiere

ABC’s The Conners returns this Fall on Wednesdays and fans can get a taste of what’s to come in a new trailer that was just released.

What’s Happening:

The Conners are moving to ABC’s

are moving to The third season of the Roseanne spin-off will debut on October 21st at 9/8c on ABC.

spin-off will debut on October 21st at 9/8c on ABC. Joining The Conners in the Wednesday night comedy lineup are The Goldbergs, Black-ish (returning October 21st) and American Housewife (Returning October 28th).

Season 3 Description:

“The Conners follows America’s favorite family as they continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. will continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”

Cast: