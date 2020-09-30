“The Conners” Season 3 Trailer Released Ahead of October 21st Premiere

ABC’s The Conners returns this Fall on Wednesdays and fans can get a taste of what’s to come in a new trailer that was just released.
What’s Happening:
- The Conners are moving to ABC’s Wednesday night lineup this fall after being a core Tuesday-night show for the past two seasons.
- The third season of the Roseanne spin-off will debut on October 21st at 9/8c on ABC.
- Joining The Conners in the Wednesday night comedy lineup are The Goldbergs, Black-ish (returning October 21st) and American Housewife (Returning October 28th).
Season 3 Description:
“The Conners follows America’s favorite family as they continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. will continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.”
Cast:
- John Goodman as Dan Conner
- Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris
- Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner
- Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy
- Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner
- Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy
- Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy
- Jayden Rey as Mary Conner
- Jay R. Ferguson as Ben