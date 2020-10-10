“Mira, Royal Detective” Makes Special Appearance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Mira, the title character of the new Disney Junior show Mira, Royal Detective, made her Disney Parks debut today when she made a special guest appearance in the Disney Junior Stars Motorcade at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Mira joined other Disney Junior stars like Fancy Nancy, Doc McStuffins and Vampirina in the Disney Junior Stars Motorcade at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Mira the Royal Detective is making a special guest appearance in the Disney Junior Stars Motorcade this weekend only at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! #MiraRoyalDetective #WDW pic.twitter.com/zXcmt8IiwA — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 10, 2020

More on Mira, Royal Detective:

“Set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the series introduces a brave and resourceful girl named Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen.”

Mira, Royal Detective centers on Mira, who, along with her friend Prince Neel, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, set out on mystery-solving adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning for young viewers.

centers on Mira, who, along with her friend Prince Neel, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, set out on mystery-solving adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning for young viewers. Each episode is comprised of two 11-minute stories that celebrate the cultures and customs of India by incorporating authentic food, fashion, language and art.

Reflecting their importance in Indian culture, music and dance play an integral role in Mira, Royal Detective, with each episode featuring at least one original song and dance number that showcases the diversity of the culture.

The cast:

Freida Pinto

Kal Penn

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Hannah Simone

Jameela Jamil

Aparna Nancherla

Aasif Mandvi

Karan Soni

Maulik Pancholy

Sarayu Blue

Sarita Choudhury

Newcomer Leela Ladnier stars as the voice of Mira

Additional cast members include:

Roshni Edwards

Kamran Lucas

Karan Brar

Parvesh Cheena

Sonal Shah

Guests Stars:

Joining the previously announced cast in recurring and guest star roles are: Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) Danny Pudi (Disney’s DuckTales Iqbal Theba (Glee) Sunita Mani (GLOW) Karen David (Fear the Walking Dead) Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) Hari Kondabolu (Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell) Nardeep Khurmi (Jane the Virgin) Aarti Sequeira (The Next Food Network Star) Avantika Vandanapu ( Disney+ Diary of a Future President Julian Zane (Disney’s Doc McStuffins) Brian George (The Big Bang Theory) Sakina Jaffrey (House of Cards) Madhur Jaffrey (I Feel Bad)

