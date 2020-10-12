Freeform Reveals “Kickoff to Christmas” Programming Schedule Starting November 1

It’s beginning to look alot like Kickoff to Christmas! The annual Freeform holiday programming block returns for the entire month of November. Starting on November 1st, gather the family for dozens of holiday classics that celebrate the magic of the winter holidays.
What’s Happening:
- Stay inside and curl up with your favorite movies to get you in a cozy mood with Freeform’s Kickoff to Christmas programming event, starting on Sunday November 1st.
- Joining this year’s lineup are fan-favorite films:
- Christopher Robin
- Black Nativity
- It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
- This year’s event will also feature beloved classics:
- Frozen
- Home Alone
- Love Actually
- Many, many more
- This year’s stunt will feature an Incredible night of Disney’s The Incredibles, followed by the Freeform premiere of Incredibles 2.
- The network will also air double features of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, followed by the premiere of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, as well as the network debuts of both Minions and Despicable Me 3.
Kickoff to Christmas Schedule
Sunday, November 1
7:30 am – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
10:05 am – Jingle All the Way 2
12:05 pm – Deck the Halls (2006)
2:10 pm – The Game Plan
4:50 pm – Matilda
6:55 pm – Frozen (Disney Animated)
9:25 pm – Coco (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 pm – Christmas with the Kranks
Monday, November 2
12:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks
2:05 pm – Matilda
4:10 pm – The Hunger Games
7:25 pm – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Tuesday, November 3
11:00 am – The Hunger Games
2:00 pm – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
5:30 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
8:00 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
12:00 am – Stealing Christmas
Wednesday, November 4
10:30 am – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
1:00 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
4:00 pm – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
6:30 pm – Frozen (Disney Animated)
9:00 pm – Shrek
12:00 am – Jingle All the Way 2
Thursday, November 5
10:30 am – The Simpsons
5:00 pm – Shrek
7:00 pm – Hercules (Disney Animated)
9:00 pm – Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 am – Early Man
Friday, November 6
10:30 am – Boxtrolls
12:30 pm – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
2:30 pm – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
4:30 pm – The Santa Clause
6:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2
9:00 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 am – The Simpsons
Saturday, November 7
7:00 am – Boxtrolls
9:00 am – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
11:00 am – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
1:05 pm – Prancer Returns
3:10 pm – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
5:15 pm – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – Freeform Premiere
7:20 pm – Minions – Freeform Premiere
9:25 pm – Despicable Me 3 – Freeform Premiere
11:30 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Sunday, November 8
7:00 am – The Mistle-tones
9:00 am – Prancer Returns
11:00 am – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
1:05 pm – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
3:10 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50 pm – Minions
6:55 pm – Despicable Me 3
9:00 pm – Zootopia (Disney Animated)
11:30 pm – A Wrinkle in Time (2018) – Freeform Premiere
Monday, November 9
12:00 pm – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2:00 pm – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
4:30 pm – Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)
7:00 pm – Tarzan (Disney Animated)
9:00 pm – Shrek
12:00 am – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tuesday, November 10
11:30 am – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
2:05 pm – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)
4:10 pm – Chicken Little (Disney Animated)
6:15 pm – Shrek
8:20 pm – Wonder
12:00 am – A Cinderella Story
Wednesday, November 11
10:30 am – The Preacher’s Wife
1:00 pm – Wonder
3:30 pm – A Cinderella Story
5:30 pm – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
8:00 pm – The Simpsons
12:00 am – A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits
Thursday, November 12
1:30 pm – Deck the Halls (2006)
3:30 pm – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
5:30 pm – Mary Poppins (1964)
8:30 pm – Christopher Robin (2018) – Freeform Premiere
12:00 am – Turkey Drop
Friday, November 13
1:30 pm – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2
3:30 pm – The Goonies
6:00 pm – The Parent Trap (1998)
9:00 pm – The Secret Life of Pets – Freeform Premiere
12:00 am – The Simpsons
Saturday, November 14
7:00 am – The Goonies
9:35 am – The Simpsons
12:35 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
2:40 pm – Lilo & Stitch (Disney Animated)
4:40 pm – The Secret Life of Pets
6:45 pm – Home Alone
9:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 pm – The Perfect Holiday
Sunday, November 15
7:00 am – Deck the Halls (2006)
9:05 am – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
11:10 am – The Perfect Holiday
1:15 pm – The Hunger Games
4:30 pm – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
8:05 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
10:45 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
Monday, November 16
11:30 am – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
3:00 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
5:30 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
8:30 pm – Pitch Perfect
12:00 am – The Mistle-tones
Tuesday, November 17
10:30 am – Holiday in Handcuffs
12:30 pm – The Preacher’s Wife
3:00 pm – The Intern
5:30 pm – Pitch Perfect
8:00 pm – Love Actually
12:00 am – The Perfect Holiday
Wednesday, November 18
11:30 am – The Perfect Holiday
1:30 pm – The Intern
4:00 pm – Love Actually
7:00 pm – Deck the Halls (2006)
9:00 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
12:00 am – A Cinderella Story
Thursday, November 19
12:00 pm – Turkey Drop
2:00 pm – A Cinderella Story
4:00 pm – The Princess Bride
6:30 pm – Matilda
8:30 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:00 am – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – Freeform Premiere
Friday, November 20
10:30 am – Prancer Returns
12:35 pm – Matilda
2:40 pm – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs
4:45 pm – Hercules (Disney Animated)
6:50 pm – Minions
8:55 pm – Despicable Me 3
12:00 am – The Simpsons
Saturday, November 21
7:00 am – Prancer Returns
9:10 am – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
10:45 am – The Simpsons
12:15 pm – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs
2:20 pm – Bolt (Disney Animated)
4:30 pm – Minions
6:40 pm – Despicable Me 3
8:45 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:25 pm – Shrek
1:30 am – Scared Shrekless
Sunday, November 22
7:00 am – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
8:30 am – The Simpsons
10:00 am – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
12:00 pm – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
2:00 pm – Shrek
4:05 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 pm – Home Alone
9:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 pm – Black Nativity – Freeform Premiere
Monday, November 23
11:00 am – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
1:40 pm – The Princess Bride
4:10 pm – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
6:50 pm – Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)
8:55 pm – The Secret Life of Pets
12:00 am – The Simpsons
Tuesday, November 24
11:00 am – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12:00 pm – Deck the Halls (2006)
2:00 pm – The Goonies
4:30 pm – The Game Plan
7:00 pm – The Secret Life of Pets
9:00 pm – Shrek
12:00 am – Prancer Returns
Wednesday, November 25
10:30 am – Prancer Returns
12:30 pm – The Goonies
3:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks
5:00 pm – Penguins of Madagascar – Freeform Premiere
7:00 pm – Shrek
9:00 pm – Tangled (Disney Animated)
12:00 am – Turkey Drop
Thursday, November 26
7:00 am – Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 am – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
12:00 pm – Penguins of Madagascar
2:00 pm – Pocahontas (Disney Animated)
4:00 pm – The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)
6:00 pm – Home Alone
8:30 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 am – Matilda
Friday, November 27
10:30 am – Matilda
12:30 pm – Jingle All The Way 2
2:30 pm – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)
4:30 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:00 pm – Ratatouille (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 pm – Zootopia (Disney Animated)
12:00 am – The Simpsons
Saturday, November 28
7:00 am – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)
9:00 am – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
11:05 am – The Simpsons
11:35 am – Deck the Halls (2006)
1:40 pm – The Parent Trap (1998)
4:50 pm – Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)
7:20 pm – Moana (Disney Animated)
9:50 pm – Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated)
11:55 pm – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, November 29
7:00 am – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
9:10 am – Christmas with the Kranks
11:20 am – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
1:25 pm – Matilda