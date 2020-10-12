Freeform Reveals “Kickoff to Christmas” Programming Schedule Starting November 1

by | Oct 12, 2020 3:16 PM Pacific Time

It’s beginning to look alot like Kickoff to Christmas! The annual Freeform holiday programming block returns for the entire month of November. Starting on November 1st, gather the family for dozens of holiday classics that celebrate the magic of the winter holidays.

What’s Happening:

  • Stay inside and curl up with your favorite movies to get you in a cozy mood with Freeform’s Kickoff to Christmas programming event, starting on Sunday November 1st.
  • Joining this year’s lineup are fan-favorite films:
    • Christopher Robin
    • Black Nativity
    • It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
  • This year’s event will also feature beloved classics:
    • Frozen
    • Home Alone
    • Love Actually
    • Many, many more
  • This year’s stunt will feature an Incredible night of Disney’s The Incredibles, followed by the Freeform premiere of Incredibles 2.
  • The network will also air double features of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, followed by the premiere of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, as well as the network debuts of both Minions and Despicable Me 3.

Kickoff to Christmas Schedule

Sunday, November 1

7:30 am – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

10:05 am – Jingle All the Way 2

12:05 pm – Deck the Halls (2006)

2:10 pm – The Game Plan

4:50 pm – Matilda

6:55 pm – Frozen (Disney Animated)

9:25 pm – Coco (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 pm – Christmas with the Kranks 

Monday, November 2

12:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks

2:05 pm – Matilda

4:10 pm – The Hunger Games

7:25 pm – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 

Tuesday, November 3

11:00 am – The Hunger Games

2:00 pm – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

5:30 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

8:00 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

12:00 am – Stealing Christmas 

Wednesday, November 4

10:30 am – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

1:00 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

4:00 pm – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

6:30 pm – Frozen (Disney Animated)

9:00 pm – Shrek

12:00 am – Jingle All the Way 2 

Thursday, November 5

10:30 am – The Simpsons

5:00 pm – Shrek

7:00 pm – Hercules (Disney Animated)

9:00 pm – Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 am – Early Man 

Friday, November 6

10:30 am – Boxtrolls

12:30 pm – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

2:30 pm – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

4:30 pm – The Santa Clause

6:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 am – The Simpsons 

Saturday, November 7

7:00 am – Boxtrolls

9:00 am – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

11:00 am – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

1:05 pm – Prancer Returns

3:10 pm – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

5:15 pm – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – Freeform Premiere

7:20 pm – Minions – Freeform Premiere

9:25 pm – Despicable Me 3 – Freeform Premiere

11:30 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, November 8

7:00 am – The Mistle-tones

9:00 am – Prancer Returns

11:00 am – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

1:05 pm – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

3:10 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50 pm – Minions

6:55 pm – Despicable Me 3

9:00 pm – Zootopia (Disney Animated)

11:30 pm – A Wrinkle in Time (2018) – Freeform Premiere 

Monday, November 9

12:00 pm – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:00 pm – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

4:30 pm – Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)

7:00 pm – Tarzan (Disney Animated)

9:00 pm – Shrek

12:00 am – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tuesday, November 10

11:30 am – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

2:05 pm – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

4:10 pm – Chicken Little (Disney Animated)

6:15 pm – Shrek

8:20 pm – Wonder

12:00 am – A Cinderella Story 

Wednesday, November 11

10:30 am – The Preacher’s Wife

1:00 pm – Wonder

3:30 pm – A Cinderella Story

5:30 pm – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

8:00 pm – The Simpsons

12:00 am – A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits

Thursday, November 12

1:30 pm – Deck the Halls (2006)

3:30 pm – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

5:30 pm – Mary Poppins (1964)

8:30 pm – Christopher Robin (2018) – Freeform Premiere

12:00 am – Turkey Drop 

Friday, November 13

1:30 pm – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2

3:30 pm – The Goonies

6:00 pm – The Parent Trap (1998)

9:00 pm – The Secret Life of Pets – Freeform Premiere

12:00 am – The Simpsons

Saturday, November 14

7:00 am – The Goonies

9:35 am – The Simpsons

12:35 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

2:40 pm – Lilo & Stitch (Disney Animated)

4:40 pm – The Secret Life of Pets

6:45 pm – Home Alone

9:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 pm – The Perfect Holiday 

Sunday, November 15

7:00 am – Deck the Halls (2006)

9:05 am – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

11:10 am – The Perfect Holiday

1:15 pm – The Hunger Games

4:30 pm – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

8:05 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

10:45 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

Monday, November 16

11:30 am – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

3:00 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

5:30 pm – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

8:30 pm – Pitch Perfect

12:00 am – The Mistle-tones 

Tuesday, November 17

10:30 am – Holiday in Handcuffs

12:30 pm – The Preacher’s Wife

3:00 pm – The Intern

5:30 pm – Pitch Perfect

8:00 pm – Love Actually

12:00 am – The Perfect Holiday 

Wednesday, November 18

11:30 am – The Perfect Holiday

1:30 pm – The Intern

4:00 pm – Love Actually

7:00 pm – Deck the Halls (2006)

9:00 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

12:00 am – A Cinderella Story 

Thursday, November 19

12:00 pm – Turkey Drop

2:00 pm – A Cinderella Story

4:00 pm – The Princess Bride

6:30 pm – Matilda

8:30 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:00 am – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – Freeform Premiere 

Friday, November 20

10:30 am – Prancer Returns

12:35 pm – Matilda

2:40 pm – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs

4:45 pm – Hercules (Disney Animated)

6:50 pm – Minions

8:55 pm – Despicable Me 3

12:00 am – The Simpsons 

Saturday, November 21

7:00 am – Prancer Returns

9:10 am – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

10:45 am – The Simpsons

12:15 pm – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs

2:20 pm – Bolt (Disney Animated)

4:30 pm – Minions

6:40 pm – Despicable Me 3

8:45 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:25 pm – Shrek

1:30 am – Scared Shrekless 

Sunday, November 22

7:00 am – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

8:30 am – The Simpsons

10:00 am – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

12:00 pm – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

2:00 pm – Shrek

4:05 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 pm – Home Alone

9:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 pm – Black Nativity – Freeform Premiere 

Monday, November 23

11:00 am – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

1:40 pm – The Princess Bride

4:10 pm – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

6:50 pm – Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 pm – The Secret Life of Pets

12:00 am – The Simpsons

Tuesday, November 24

11:00 am – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 pm – Deck the Halls (2006)

2:00 pm – The Goonies

4:30 pm – The Game Plan

7:00 pm – The Secret Life of Pets

9:00 pm – Shrek

12:00 am – Prancer Returns 

Wednesday, November 25

10:30 am – Prancer Returns

12:30 pm – The Goonies

3:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks

5:00 pm – Penguins of Madagascar – Freeform Premiere

7:00 pm – Shrek

9:00 pm – Tangled (Disney Animated)

12:00 am – Turkey Drop 

Thursday, November 26

7:00 am – Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 am – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

12:00 pm – Penguins of Madagascar

2:00 pm – Pocahontas (Disney Animated)

4:00 pm – The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)

6:00 pm – Home Alone

8:30 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 am – Matilda

Friday, November 27

10:30 am – Matilda

12:30 pm – Jingle All The Way 2

2:30 pm – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

4:30 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:00 pm – Ratatouille (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 pm – Zootopia (Disney Animated)

12:00 am – The Simpsons

Saturday, November 28

7:00 am – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

9:00 am – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

11:05 am – The Simpsons

11:35 am – Deck the Halls (2006)

1:40 pm – The Parent Trap (1998)

4:50 pm – Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)

7:20 pm – Moana (Disney Animated)

9:50 pm – Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated)

11:55 pm – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, November 29

7:00 am – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

9:10 am – Christmas with the Kranks

11:20 am – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

1:25 pm – Matilda

 
 
