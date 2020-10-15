New Ride & Learn Video Enters 5th Dimension Aboard the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Hollywood. 1939. 5 passengers set foot on an elevator and into a nightmare. Now, using the magic of modern day technology, the Disney Parks Blog has posted the latest in their series of “Ride and Learn” videos, this one about the legendary Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog has released another video in their “Ride and Learn” video series, with today’s entry focusing on the long abandoned Hollywood Tower Hotel that sits at the end of Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The attraction opened in 1994 as part of the park’s first major expansion which saw the addition of Sunset Boulevard and the looming tower at the end of the street and became an immediate fan favorite, being replicated at other Disney Parks around the world.

In the video above, you’ll discover a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind, a dimension of … lots of cool facts about one of the most iconic attractions at Walt Disney World