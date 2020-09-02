Discover Fun Facts Aboard Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway in New Ride & Learn Video

All aboard! Disney is taking fans for an educational ride on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway with their latest Ride & Learn video.

What’s Happening:

The newest #DisneyMagicMoments video

The Ride & Learn clip gives fans the inside scoop on Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Throughout the video audiences will discover plenty of fun facts including:

This is the first ride-through attraction that’s based on Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

The ride utilizes projection mapping, physical sets, and Audio Animatronics to create a living cartoon experience.

Riders will hear sound effects that use devices and techniques developed by Disney Legend Jimmy Macdonald.

Macdonald was also the voice of Mickey Mouse from 1947-1977! Now the character is voiced by Bret Iwan.

At one point in the ride, the train passes 1401 Flower Shop which is in homage to Walt Disney Imagineering located on Flower Street.

The original whistle from Steamboat Willie was used again to record the attraction’s train whistle.

Check out the video for even more interesting tidbits about this exciting new attraction.

