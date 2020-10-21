SeaWorld Orlando Announces Fall Inside Look Weekends Offering Behind-the-Scenes Looks At Animal Care Facilities

by | Oct 21, 2020 12:55 PM Pacific Time

SeaWorld Orlando has announced Fall Inside Look Weekends for a peek behind-the-scenes of a their world class animal care facilities with all new trainer talks, this is the best opportunity for fans to experience the most exclusive, unique, and educational parts of the park while maintaining safe physical distancing on weekends November 7-15.

What’s Happening:

  • At SeaWorld Orlando’s Inside Look, guests can go behind-the-scenes to hear and see firsthand what goes into providing world-class animal care from the experts who do it every day.
  • This special event features six unique, entirely behind-the-scenes locations, accessible in small groups to limit capacity and maintain safe physical distancing. New this year, guests can also attend an intimate socially distanced Trainer Talk with one of the park’s animal care specialists! Guests are invited to visit three locations or trainer talks to earn an exclusive FREE Expert Explorer’s Pin. Inside Look tours and trainer talks are available at each location at various times throughout the day.
  • In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for a visit that promotes safe physical distancing. The weekend event takes place Saturdays and Sundays, November 7-15 and is included with park admission.
  • An all new feature that is being launched for this year’s Inside Look, guests can join the park’s trainers to hear them share their passion for animal care and learn about training and husbandry techniques with the animals. The Trainer Talks take place behind-the-scenes at locations throughout the park including Dolphin Theater, Sea Lion and Otter Theater, and Orca Encounter.
    • SeaWorld Rescue Center

Visit the home base of the SeaWorld Rescue Team and meet and hear from the dedicated filtration experts, animal care personnel, lab technicians, and veterinarians who work around the clock to deliver life-saving care to animals in need.

  • Fish House

Ever wonder how you prepare a feast for a pod of dolphins or an entrée for a hungry sea lion? Step inside SeaWorld Orlando's Zoological Commissary to see how we provide the best of diets for every fish, sea turtle, sea lion, penguin, and other marine animals in our care. This location is not ADA accessible.

  • Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin

Venture beyond the ice and snow of SeaWorld’s penguin habitat and learn what goes into caring for these beloved birds who hail from some of the coldest environments in the world. Explore exclusive views of the birds and learn how we feed and care for an entire colony of penguins from our animal care specialists.

  • Shark Encounter

Get a topside view at Shark Encounter and unlock the mysteries of caring for the sharks and sawfish in SeaWorld’s 700,000-gallon shark habitat. Visit the medical pool and learn how a shark receives its an annual physical. Observe the moving walkway used to temporarily divide the exhibit for cleaning and understand how we feed the sharks. Experience SeaWorld’s sharks from a vantage point that is very different from the guest view and hear directly from the aquarists who care for these fascinating creatures. This location is not ADA accessible.

  • Pacific Point Preserve

Take a behind the scenes look at the home of the California sea lions and harbor seals. Hear stories and gain insight from the animal care specialists who care for these animals on a daily basis and learn what it takes to maintain a thriving sea lion social group.

  • Orca Encounter

Visit the backside of Orca Encounter for exclusive access during this backstage opportunity. Meet and hear from the dedicated animal care specialists who safeguard the health and well-being of the killer whales in our care. See where hundreds of pounds of fish are prepared each day in the fish breakout room, see the larger-than-life whale enrichment toys and visit our medical pool and system of habitat pools to better understand the dynamics of caring for SeaWorld’s largest residents.

  • For an even more exclusive experience, for two weekends only at Sharks Underwater Grill guests are invited to join us for a delicious meal and an underwater visit from a member of our aquarium team to learn about the fascinating world of sharks. Guests can also dive into Orlando's most immersive and memorable family dining experience at Dine with Orcas, where guests dine next to orcas, hear from animal care experts and watch the specialized care they receive daily.
  • Both restaurants include arranged seating layouts to accommodate physical distancing and limited capacity. Tables and chairs are sanitized with increased frequency, condiment and topping stations are closed, and guests with refillable products will be provided single-use alternatives. In lieu of traditional menus, single-use paper menus will be used, and buffet-style service areas have been adjusted or closed until further notice.

 
 
