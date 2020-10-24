Exclusive “Card Sharks” Clip: Contestant Predicts Every Card in Upcoming Episode

Laughing Place is proud to bring you an exclusive clip from the next episode of Card Sharks, airing on ABC on Sunday, October 25th, at 10/9c. In this exciting clip, contestant Silvia Karafilis predicts every card correctly, shocking host Joel McHale and everyone in the studio.

About Card Sharks:

Card Sharks, hosted by Joel McHale, is an exciting game show on ABC produced by Fremantle. Players face off in a head-to-head elimination game and the winner proceeds to a money card round, featured in the clip above. Players have to risk it all to win it all for the chance to go home with a major cash prize.

Episode Description:

“Host Joel McHale is joined by contestants Silvia Karafilis (hometown: Los Angeles, California), Curtis Baxter (hometown: Riverside, California), Kim Peoples (hometown: Valencia, California) and Christian Yeung (hometown: West Covina, California) as they try and up the ante.”

How to Watch:

Card Sharks airs Sundays on ABC at 10/9c. New episodes are available on demand and on Hulu the following day.