Filming Begins on “Y: The Last Men” Coming to FX on Hulu

Filming has begun on the new FX on Hulu series Y: The Last Man, based on a DC Comics series.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that filming has begun in Toronto, Canada on Y: The Last Man, an upcoming FX on Hulu series.
- The series is based on the Eisner Award-winning comic series from DC Comics by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.
- Additionally, the following casting changes were announced:
- Agent 355 will now be played by Ashley Romans instead of Lashana Lynch.
- Hero Brown will now be played by Olivia Thirlby instead of Imogen Poots.
- The show was originally supposed to begin production in March, but was delayed during the Hollywood shutdown.
- A pilot was previously filmed that also included Timothy Hutton as the President of the United States, a role that is presumed to have been eliminated from the reworked show.
- New showrunner Eliza Clark wrote the first two episodes, which are being directed by Louise Friedberg, and the series is committed to only employing female directors during its first season.
- Y: The Last Man is produced by Eliza Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force and Nellie Reed with Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Brian K. Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas executive producing.
- The series is expected to be streaming sometime in 2021.
Synopsis:
“In the series, all of the men are dead but one. Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.”