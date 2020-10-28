Filming Begins on “Y: The Last Men” Coming to FX on Hulu

Filming has begun on the new FX on Hulu series Y: The Last Man, based on a DC Comics series.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports that filming has begun in Toronto, Canada on Y: The Last Man , an upcoming FX on Hulu

Additionally, the following casting changes were announced: Agent 355 will now be played by Ashley Romans instead of Lashana Lynch. Hero Brown will now be played by Olivia Thirlby instead of Imogen Poots.

The show was originally supposed to begin production in March, but was delayed during the Hollywood shutdown.

A pilot was previously filmed that also included Timothy Hutton as the President of the United States, a role that is presumed to have been eliminated from the reworked show.

New showrunner Eliza Clark wrote the first two episodes, which are being directed by Louise Friedberg, and the series is committed to only employing female directors during its first season.

Y: The Last Man is produced by Eliza Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force and Nellie Reed with Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Brian K. Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas executive producing.

The series is expected to be streaming sometime in 2021.

Synopsis:

“In the series, all of the men are dead but one. Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.”