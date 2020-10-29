StarWars.com To Host Virtual Red Carpet Event In Advance of “The Mandalorian” Season 2

Those eagerly awaiting the debut of the second season of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian can enjoy a taste of the fun on the StarWars.com as a live red carpet event will be streaming on the website.

What’s Happening:

On Friday, you can join Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and other special guests and ecstatic fans for a special Virtual Red Carpet Premiere of The Mandalorian presented by Verizon.

Co-hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni will welcome showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer Jon Favreau; director, writer, and executive producer Dave Filoni, and composer Ludwig Göransson (as well as some special surprise guests) for their insights ahead of the highly-anticipated debut of the Emmy-winning streaming series.

Then settle in for the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 2 as the mysterious warrior and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The Mandalorian stars:
Pedro Pascal
Gina Carano
Carl Weathers
Giancarlo Esposito.

Directors for the new season include: Jon Favreau Dave Filoni Bryce Dallas Howard Rick Famuyiwa Carl Weathers Peyton Reed Robert Rodriguez

Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers, with writers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa for the second season.

A special encore presentation of the virtual premiere will be available on the official Star Wars YouTube Channel after the event.