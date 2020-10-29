StarWars.com To Host Virtual Red Carpet Event In Advance of “The Mandalorian” Season 2

Those eagerly awaiting the debut of the second season of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian can enjoy a taste of the fun on the StarWars.com as a live red carpet event will be streaming on the website.
What’s Happening:
- On Friday, you can join Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and other special guests and ecstatic fans for a special Virtual Red Carpet Premiere of The Mandalorian presented by Verizon.
- Starting October 30 at 6 p.m. PST and streaming on StarWars.com, Disney+ will bring fans together from across the galaxy to celebrate the launch of Season 2 of The Mandalorian.
- Co-hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni will welcome showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer Jon Favreau; director, writer, and executive producer Dave Filoni, and composer Ludwig Göransson (as well as some special surprise guests) for their insights ahead of the highly-anticipated debut of the Emmy-winning streaming series.
- Then settle in for the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 2 as the mysterious warrior and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.
- The Mandalorian stars:
- Pedro Pascal
- Gina Carano
- Carl Weathers
- Giancarlo Esposito.
- Directors for the new season include:
- Jon Favreau
- Dave Filoni
- Bryce Dallas Howard
- Rick Famuyiwa
- Carl Weathers
- Peyton Reed
- Robert Rodriguez
- Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers, with writers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa for the second season.
- A special encore presentation of the virtual premiere will be available on the official Star Wars YouTube Channel after the event.