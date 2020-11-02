ESPN+, Bundesliga to Host Virtual Watch Party for Der Klassiker Match on November 7

ESPN+ has teamed up with Bundesliga to present a virtual watch party for the Der Klassiker match on November 7th. Fans in the U.S. can sign up for free to be part of the Zoom watch party which will also include a halftime show and interviews with legendary soccer stars.

What’s Happening:

ESPN+ and Bundesliga are teaming up to host a virtual watch party for the highly-anticipated Der Klassiker match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München, streaming live in the United States on ESPN+.

The watch party, hosted via Zoom by ESPN’s Mauricio Pedroza, will include a halftime show featuring interviews with: Patrick Owomoyela (Borussia Dortmund) Roy Makaay (FC Bayern München)

Fans in the U.S. can register for free

In addition to the halftime interviews, both clubs and the league will have surprises in store for fans throughout the match.

Borussia Dortmund-FC Bayern München Der Klassiker on ESPN+:

In addition to the virtual watch party, ESPN+ will provide extensive coverage of the first Der Klassiker of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

Saturday’s game is the in-season debut of Der Klassiker on ESPN platforms.

ESPN+ live match coverage will be streamed in English and Spanish.

Highlights:

Match commentary: Derek Rae and Taylor Twellman on English-language commentary; Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes in Spanish

Surround programming: Dan Thomas, Juergen Klinsmann, Steve Cherundolo, Jan Aage Fjortoft will feature on ESPN FC’s 30-minute pregame and one-hour post-game programs, exclusively on ESPN+. Archie Rhind-Tutt will report from Dortmund.

Throughout the week, ESPN FC and ESPN Deportes soccer studio shows will feature segments previewing the match, including a Spanish-language roundtable with team ambassadors Claudio Pizarro (FC Bayern München) and Lucas Barrios (Borussia Dortmund) – available on ESPN Deportes Youtube channel.

Der Klassiker Schedule

Time (ET) Program Platforms 12 pm ESPN FC – Der Klassiker Pre-Game Dan Thomas, Juergen Klinsmann, Steve Cherundolo, Jan Aage Fjortoft and reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt (onsite) ESPN+ 12:30 pm Borussia Dortmund – FC Bayern München ENGLISH: Derek Rae and Taylor Twellman SPANISH: Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes ESPN+ 2:30-3:30 pm ESPN FC – Der Klassiker Post-Game Thomas, Klinsmann, Cherundolo, Aage Fjortoft, Rhind-Tutt ESPN+

What They’re Saying: