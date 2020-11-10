Legendary “X-Men” Writers Return for New Stories Set During Their Groundbreaking Runs

Break out the yellows and blues, fire up the Danger Room and snap on your pouches as legendary X-writers return to classic eras of the mutant super heroes in all-new, in-continuity stories set during their groundbreaking runs.
- “X-Men Legends” will feature great writers like:
- Chris Claremont
- Louise Simonson
- Fabian Nicieza
- Larry Hama
- Peter David
- And more
- “X-Men Legends” will deliver startling tales month after month that dive into the rich history of the X-Men to tie up loose ends, resolve long-standing plot danglers, and reveal shocking truths that will change the past and future of the X-Men.
- Fabian Nicieza, known for his explosive work on the X-Men in their nineties heyday, kicks off the series with a special saga of Cyclops and Havok that will solve one of the greatest X-Men mysteries of all time: Adam-X and his startling connection to the Summers bloodline.
- Don’t miss this revelatory tale that will leave X-Men fans speechless when “X-Men Legends #1” takes the comic book industry by storm this February.
- And stay tuned for news about the other decades-in-the-making stories coming your way in this one-of-a-kind title.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Fabian Nicieza: “It's incredibly exciting to finally tell the story of the infamous "third" Summers brother. Twenty-five years in the making, to see the truth about Adam-X revealed – and drawn so magnificently by Brett Booth – is one of the most surreal experiences of my career! Getting the opportunity to tell this tale while kicking off the new X-Men Legends series is a x-tremely x-citing!”