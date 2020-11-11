National Geographic Orders New Season of Anthology Series “The Hot Zone”

National Geographic has renewed their 2019 limited series The Hot Zone for a second season, which will cover the 2001 Anthrax attacks.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has revealed that National Geographic has ordered a second season of their limited series The Hot Zone.
- The original six-episode series premiered in May 2019 and starred Julianna Margulies as Nancy Jaax and covered the Ebola outbreaks in 1976 and 1989.
- This new season, titled The Hot Zone: Anthrax, will be set in 2001 during the domestic Anthrax terror attacks sent through the mail.
- Touchstone Television and Scott Free Productions will produce the new season with showrunners Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson.
- Casting is still in the works and National Geographic intends to keep the show going as an anthology series.
- When it premiered in 2019, The Hot Zone became National Geographic’s most watched scripted series.
- No timeline has been given regarding when The Hot Zone: Anthrax will air.