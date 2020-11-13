Chris Pratt to Appear in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

The Asgardians of the Galaxy are back together again. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt is set to appear in Marvel’s upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder.

It looks like Star-Lord and Thor will be together again as Chris Pratt is now set to appear in the fourth Thor film.

This news makes sense as last we saw both Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, they were getting ready to head off on another adventure at the end of Avengers: Endgame .

. Thor: Love and Thunder is due to begin filming in Australia in January.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return to play Thor and Valkyrie respectively while Taika Waititi will return to direct.

Natalie Portman will also be returning to her role of Jane Foster who, as announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Christian Bale is also set to appear in the film

Thor: Love and Thunder was original set for a theatrical debut in November 2021 but is not slated to hit theaters February 11th, 2022.

