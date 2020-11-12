New Black Widow Adjustable Hats Available Now from New Era

Marvel fans may have to wait until the middle of next year to see the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they can still gear up with some Black Widow style thanks to these new hats from New Era.

BLACK WIDOW CARBON 9FIFTY SNAPBACK – This hat features faux carbon fiber inside of red hourglass embroidery at the front panels, a carbon fiber inspired graphic on the visor, Black Widow wordmark at the right-wear side and a snapback closure at the rear. Additional details include a gray undervisor.

BLACK WIDOW SPIDER 9TWENTY ADJUSTABLE CAP – This hat features a red marled knit fabrication with Black Widow hourglass embroidery at the front panels and a tab with an Avengers logo above the adjustable buckle closure at the rear.

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow , Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

was originally set to premiere in theaters May 1, 2020 but has since been delayed multiple times. Now, Black Widow is set for a theatrical on debut on May 7, 2021.

Cast:

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha/Black Widow

Florence Pugh as Yelena

David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian

Rachel Weisz is Melina

