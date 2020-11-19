Kongregate Grows Mobile Games Lineup with “Maleficent Free Fall,” “Inside Out Thought Bubbles,” and “Where’s My Water? 2”

Kongregate is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games. With more than 10 years of experience in free-to-play titles, they are focused on growing the idle games genre and building long term mobile gaming franchises through their partnerships, and have announced the addition of three popular titles from Disney and Pixar games.
What’s Happening:
- Kongregate today announced the addition of three popular mobile titles from Disney and Pixar Games — Maleficent Free Fall, Inside Out Thought Bubbles, and Where’s My Water? 2 — to its portfolio of mobile, free-to-play games. Kongregate plans to introduce new in-game events, features and content to ensure they continue to be great player experiences for many years into the future. Together, the games have accumulated more than 224 million downloads, with Where’s My Water? 2 earning an Editor’s Choice award on the App Store.
- The three games will transition to Kongregate over the next several months and be fully operated in early 2021. The Kongregate and Disney and Pixar Games teams are collaborating closely to ensure the transition process will be seamless for players. With Kongregate’s deep background in mobile game development, players can look forward to renewed content release cycles with new levels, modes, and features over the next several years.
What They’re Saying:
- Patrick Moran, General Manager of Tonic, Kongregate's live operations focused studio: “We’re extremely excited to work with Disney and Pixar Games to bring such a diverse mix of titles — match-3, bubble-shooter, and a physics-based puzzle game — into our growing portfolio of games. Each game boasts a strong, loyal fan base that we want to continue to engage with new content, more live events, and continued focus.”
- Jan Steglich, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Kongregate: “Kongregate is in a unique position to reintroduce and expand the reach of these hugely successful games to an even wider audience of players. We’ve built a diverse team through our growing first party game development studios and through our legacy mobile publishing business. Our teams are experts at marketing and supporting games from a wide range of genres. We’ve already shown success taking over mature titles with our work on surviv.io, and are excited to add these new titles to our portfolio and expand our genre expertise across the organization.”