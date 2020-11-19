Kongregate Grows Mobile Games Lineup with “Maleficent Free Fall,” “Inside Out Thought Bubbles,” and “Where’s My Water? 2”

Kongregate is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games. With more than 10 years of experience in free-to-play titles, they are focused on growing the idle games genre and building long term mobile gaming franchises through their partnerships, and have announced the addition of three popular titles from Disney and Pixar games.

What's Happening:

Kongregate today announced the addition of three popular mobile titles from Disney and Pixar Games — Maleficent Free Fall, Inside Out Thought Bubbles, and Where’s My Water? 2 — to its portfolio of mobile, free-to-play games. Kongregate plans to introduce new in-game events, features and content to ensure they continue to be great player experiences for many years into the future. Together, the games have accumulated more than 224 million downloads, with Where’s My Water? 2 earning an Editor’s Choice award on the App Store.

