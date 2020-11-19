Mickey Mouse Shaped Braces Now Available from WildSmiles

Disney is making smiles a little brighter with a new partnership with WildSmiles, which offers Mickey-shaped brackets and themed elastic bands.
What’s Happening:
- Do you know a Disney fan who needs braces? Their smile might become a lot more magical thanks to a partnership between Disney and WildSmiles.
- Fans can now request Mickey Mouse shaped brackets to go on their teeth.
- WildSmiles is also making Disney character themed bags of elastics. Themed packs include:
- Mickey and Minnie
- Toy Story
- Monster’s Inc.
- Frozen
- Up
- Coco
- The Lion King
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- The official WildSmiles website has a tool where fans can see what the brackets look like on teeth and can also connect them with an Orthodontist that works with WildSmiles.
- This is Disney’s first partnership with a braces manufacturer, but Disney has been in the toothcare business for years through licenses with toothpaste, toothbrush and mouthwash companies.