New “20/20” Special “Falling From The Sky” Takes an Investigative Look at 737 MAX-8 Plane Crashes

by | Nov 24, 2020 11:59 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

ABC’s next edition of 20/20 focuses on Boeing’s 737 MAX-8 planes which have just received approval to fly again following two deadly accidents that grounded the global fleet. Featuring reporting by ABC’s Bob Woodruff, the special Falling From The Sky includes interviews with victims’ families and who are fighting to keep the manufacturer accountable for the loss of their loved ones.

via ABC News Public Relations

via ABC News Public Relations

What’s Happening:

  • With the 737 MAX-8 airplanes about to return to the skies, ABC’s 20/20 is taking an investigative look at the crashes that grounded the planes in 2019.
  • The news event special Falling From The Sky airs on Friday, November 27 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC.
  • For over a year ABC News Correspondent Bob Woodruff and team have been traveling the world to investigate the deadly Boeing 737 MAX-8 airplane following two tragic crashes that killed 346 passengers from around the world.
  • On the heels of the 737 MAX’s recent clearance to fly again next month, 20/20 reports on the aircraft’s controversial flight control software and how it mistakenly sent planes into deadly nosedives.
  • 20/20 also investigates what Boeing knew about concerns with that flight control system and when they knew it.

About the Special:

  • The two-hour program features Woodruff’s in-depth interview with Miracle on the Hudson pilot Capt. Chesley Sully Sullenberger about the crashes and the safety of the 737 MAX.
  • Woodruff also sat down with the family of Samya Stumo, a young health care analyst killed in the crash in Ethiopia who was the grandniece of Ralph Nader. In candid emotional interviews, her parents, Michael Stumo and Nadia Milleron, opened up to Woodruff about their devastating loss and their tireless fight on behalf of victims’ families to hold Boeing accountable.
  • The program also features an interview with a passenger who tells the harrowing story of his trip on the Lion Air plane that just one day later crashed into the sea and interviews with victims’ families from all over the world. 

Creative Team:

  • 20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach
  • David Sloan is senior executive producer
  • Terri Lichstein is senior producer
  • This episode produced by:
    • Joseph Rhee
    • Gerry Wagschal
    • Jinsol Jung
    • Jeff Schneider
    • Elle Luan
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed