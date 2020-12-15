ESPN Sets “SportsCenter” Anchor Lineup for 2021, New Sage Steele Periodic Interview Program on ESPN+

Sage Steele will move to the noon ET edition of SportsCenter as co-anchor after the College Football Playoff and will add a new periodic ESPN+ interview program to her slate, while Elle Duncan will move to the 6 p.m. edition in February as ESPN announces the anchor lineups for its signature news and information program for the new year.

Steele, who has co-anchored the 6 p.m. edition with Kevin Negandhi since May of 2018, will join Matt Barrie on the noon edition beginning in mid-January.

The noon program also includes the daily OTL on SC segment from ESPN’s Outside the Lines .

. Steele, who has conducted interviews with many of sports’ top newsmakers during her time with ESPN, as well as guests from pop culture, entertainment and other areas, will bring that experience to a new periodic interview program that will stream on ESPN+.

More details, including its debut date and title, will be announced later.

Duncan, who has most recently been a co-anchor on the noon edition of SportsCenter , will move to the 6 p.m. edition and co-anchor with Negandhi when she returns from maternity leave, which is planned for February.

, will move to the 6 p.m. edition and co-anchor with Negandhi when she returns from maternity leave, which is planned for February. Duncan, who has been a versatile anchor across many editions of SportsCenter , also will continue contributing to other ESPN programs including Around the Horn and Highly Questionable .

, also will continue contributing to other ESPN programs including and . SportsCenter will continue to have live editions on most weekdays at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight and 1 a.m., depending upon live sports, with morning and night editions on weekends.

What they’re saying: