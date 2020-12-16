“Revenge of the Nerds” Reboot Coming From Seth MacFarlane

According to Variety, we will be getting a Revenge of the Nerds reboot from Seth MacFarlane for 20th Century Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Variety has reported that Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) along with Keith and Kenny Lucas (22 Jump Street) will be rebooting the comedy film Revenge of the Nerds for 20th Century Studios.
- The Lucas brothers are co-writing the script with Alex Rubens (Key and Peele) and are also set to star in the film.
- MacFarlane is set to produce along with Erica Huggins (Son of the Mask).
- The original Revenge of the Nerds came out in 1984 following a group of nerds in their first year of college as they get bullied by jocks and eventually fight back. The movie generated three sequels
- A remake was originally scheduled to be released in 2007 starring Adam Brody, but was canceled two weeks into filming.