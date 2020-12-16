“Revenge of the Nerds” Reboot Coming From Seth MacFarlane

Variety has reported that Seth MacFarlane ( Family Guy ) along with Keith and Kenny Lucas ( 22 Jump Street ) will be rebooting the comedy film Revenge of the Nerds for 20th Century Studios.

The Lucas brothers are co-writing the script with Alex Rubens ( Key and Peele ) and are also set to star in the film.

MacFarlane is set to produce along with Erica Huggins ( Son of the Mask ).

The original Revenge of the Nerds came out in 1984 following a group of nerds in their first year of college as they get bullied by jocks and eventually fight back. The movie generated three sequels