Disney Conservation Fund Kicks Off 2021 With New Elephant Button by Morgan Lee Richardson

The Disney Conservation Fund released their new button Guests receive with donations on January 1st, featuring colorful artwork of an elephant by Morgan Lee Richardson.

What’s Happening:

NEW BUTTON DROP! The 🐘 symbolizes our wish of wisdom + fortune for conservation contributors in this vibrant art from Imagineer Morgan Richardson @MRichardsonArt . These new #DisneyButtons are given #DisneyConservationFund contributors exclusively at #Disney ’s Animal Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/gc4axg1ETQ

About the Disney Conservation Fund:

“Disney Conservation is committed to saving wildlife and building a global community inspired to protect the magic of nature together. Since 1995, the Disney Conservation Fund has directed $100 million to support nonprofit organizations working with communities to save wildlife, inspire action and protect the planet. Disney Conservation Team Wildlife leads best-in-class scientific programs to conserve wildlife in Disney’s backyard and beyond, connects people to build a network for nature, and cares for the planet through everyday actions.”