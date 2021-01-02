Disney Conservation Fund Kicks Off 2021 With New Elephant Button by Morgan Lee Richardson

The Disney Conservation Fund released their new button Guests receive with donations on January 1st, featuring colorful artwork of an elephant by Morgan Lee Richardson.
- Guests making donations to the Disney Conservation Fund at Walt Disney World are receiving a new button that debuted yesterday at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- The button features colorful artwork of an elephant with the word “Hero” at the bottom.
- The new release was first announced at the 2019 D23 Expo where artist Morgan Lee Richardson also signed art prints for fans.
- Dr. Mark Penning showed off the new button on his Instagram page on January 1st.
- The official Disney Conservation Twitter account also teased the new release from underneath the Tree of Life.
NEW BUTTON DROP! The 🐘 symbolizes our wish of wisdom + fortune for conservation contributors in this vibrant art from Imagineer Morgan Richardson @MRichardsonArt. These new #DisneyButtons are given #DisneyConservationFund contributors exclusively at #Disney’s Animal Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/gc4axg1ETQ
— Disney Conservation (@DisneyConserves) January 1, 2021
- Morgan Lee Richardson also shared the full artwork on his Instagram, where fans can see more of his artwork in the same style. He also created art for the 2020 button, which featured a lion.
About the Disney Conservation Fund:
“Disney Conservation is committed to saving wildlife and building a global community inspired to protect the magic of nature together. Since 1995, the Disney Conservation Fund has directed $100 million to support nonprofit organizations working with communities to save wildlife, inspire action and protect the planet. Disney Conservation Team Wildlife leads best-in-class scientific programs to conserve wildlife in Disney’s backyard and beyond, connects people to build a network for nature, and cares for the planet through everyday actions.”