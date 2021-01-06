Walt Disney Company Execs To Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results Feb 11th.

The Walt Disney Company Executives are set to discuss the Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results via a webcast in February.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss their fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
- The results will be released after the close of regular trading on February 11, 2021.
- Laughing Place will cover this event much like we have in the past with live blogs and discussions.
- This will also be the first earnings call after the recent Walt Disney Company Investors Day, where we provided similar coverage, though that was a larger event.