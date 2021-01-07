ESPN Sets Schedule for GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

The GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase continues its coverage of elite high school basketball on Sunday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan.18. The schedule will start with three games on ESPN3, followed by five games on ESPN and ESPNU.

In total, the eight-game schedule will include 10 teams from nine states, featuring several high profile national programs.

All games will be played at The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex in Springfield, Va.

The two-day schedule will feature appearances by 30 ESPN ranked players, including three top-10 ranked seniors: No. 7 Caleb Houstan and No. 8 Moussa Diabate (both Michigan commits), and No. 10 Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee commit), as well as four top-10 juniors: No. 2 Jalen Duren, No. 6 Dariq Whitehead, No. 8 Jaden Bradley and No. 9 Jarace Walker.

Complete GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Schedule: