Thomas Kinkade Galleries Introduce Series of Fine Art Featuring Characters and Scenes From “The Mandalorian”

The Mandalorian Collection presented by the Thomas Kinkade Studios is a series of Limited Edition Art that captures iconic scenes from each chapter of the Disney+ Star Wars live-action series. Each work of art brings beloved characters and stories to life with the luminous techniques the artists of the Thomas Kinkade Studios are known for. This historic collection marks the first set of paintings published by the Thomas Kinkade Studios to include the artist’s signature.

The Mandalorian – Child’s Play

After helping save the Sorgan village from raiders with an AT-ST Raider, the Mandalorian takes a moment to consider the possibility of a peaceful life with them as the Child plays by a pond. Whereas the appeal of this sanctuary is tempting, deep inside Mando knows that if he and his charge are ever to be safe, they must find a way to outrun, or outsmart, the pursuers who are tracking them.

The Mandalorian – The Mudhorn

Staring in the face of a certain, albeit noble death, the Mandalorian has run out of options. When death does not come from his confrontation with the Mudhorn, Mando realizes that his bounty holds more power than imagined! Taking advantage of the opportunity, the Mandalorian defeats the Mudhorn. He continues his journey, with the new realization that his charge is not nearly as helpless as he had assumed.

The Mandalorian – The Escort

After deciding to choose the path of honor over the path of pure profit, The Mandalorian and the Child make their escape from the spaceport. Ascending into the sunlit sky above the cloud cover, the Razor Crest soars above the remnants of conflict, met briefly by fellow Mandalorians, including brawny warrior Paz Vizsla, showing the unbreakable nature of the bonds that hold together the Mandalorian culture.

The Mandalorian – Turning Point

It was a fierce battle to reach his goal, but with the help of an unlikely ally, the Mandalorian has finally located the bounty. To his utter surprise however, this bounty is a small child of unknown species and his temporary ally has now become an enemy. The mercenary now has to make the first in a series of decisions that will chart the path of the rest of his life. In a choice between life and death, the hardened bounty hunter reaches out his hand and chooses life.

