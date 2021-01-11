Eli Manning, Ed Reed to Host New Episodes of “Detail” on ESPN+

Football greats Eli Manning and Ed Reed are the latest sports stars to host ESPN+’s series Detail. Manning’s episodes are streaming now and focus on College Football stars Justin Fields and Mac Jones. Reed will explore the defense strategies of NFL teams in the playoffs.

What’s Happening:

Former college football and NFL superstars Eli Manning and Ed Reed are the latest Super Bowl champions to join Detail , the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant.

, the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant. Eli Manning breaks down the semifinal performances of Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Alabama’s Mac Jones in two new episodes available now.

Ed Reed will analyze key defensive performances of NFL teams in the Wild Card and Divisional playoff rounds.

Detail is produced by Granity Studios and ESPN+. All 90+ episodes of the sports series exclusively on ESPN+

About Eli Manning:

Manning played 16 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, winning Super Bowls XLII and Super Bowl XLVI.

Manning was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl four times and holds Giants franchise records for most passing touchdowns, most passing yards and most completed passes in a career.

He is the youngest son of NFL great Archie Manning and the brother of Peyton Manning, who also hosts episodes of Detail, as well as Peyton’s Places ESPN+

About Ed Reed:

Considered one of the greatest safeties in NFL history, Reed won Super Bowl XLVII as a safety for the Baltimore Ravens and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2019.

He was selected to nine NFL Pro Bowls, five NFL First Team All-Pro teams, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.

Reed holds all-time NFL records for interception return yards (1,590) and postseason interceptions (9), and recorded the two longest interception returns in NFL history (106 yards in 2004, 107 yards in 2008).