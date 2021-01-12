Check Out These “Toy Story” Facts From D23

D23, the official Disney fan club, released a video giving some facts about the Toy Story franchise that every fan should know.
- The concept for Toy Story was based off the 1988 short film Tin Toy. The toy makes a cameo in Toy Story 4.
- Buzz Lightyear went through many changes before they settled on his iconic look and name. One of his original names was Lunar Larry and his suit was red.
- Woody also went through many changes. Initially, he was a ventriloquist dummy named…Dummy.
- The books in Andy’s room in Toy Story 1 are named after different Pixar shorts.
Check out the video to see all the easter eggs, concept art, and more! You can catch all the Toy Story films on Disney+.