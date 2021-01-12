Check Out These “Toy Story” Facts From D23

D23, the official Disney fan club, released a video giving some facts about the Toy Story franchise that every fan should know.

The concept for Toy Story was based off the 1988 short film Tin Toy . The toy makes a cameo in Toy Story 4.

Buzz Lightyear went through many changes before they settled on his iconic look and name. One of his original names was Lunar Larry and his suit was red.

Woody also went through many changes. Initially, he was a ventriloquist dummy named…Dummy.

The books in Andy’s room in Toy Story 1 are named after different Pixar shorts.

Check out the video to see all the easter eggs, concept art, and more! You can catch all the Toy Story films on Disney+.