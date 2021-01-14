Marvel’s Darkhawk Returns This April, Celebrating the Hero’s 30th Anniversary

by | Jan 14, 2021 12:12 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

One of Marvel’s most popular superheroes in the 1990s is coming back this April to celebrate the hero’s 30th anniversary with a three-story issue, Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk.

Cover by InHyuk Lee

  • The new tales will feature Darkhawk’s creators: writer Danny Fingeroth and artist Mike Manley as it sets up Darkhawk for the future.
  • From Marvel.com:
    • “When teenager Chris Powell discovered a mysterious amulet, he was transformed into the armored spacefaring hero known as Darkhawk. Now, Danny Fingeroth and Mike Manley reunite to revisit the beginning of Darkhawk’s saga.”
Variant Cover by Logan Lubera

What They’re Saying:

  • Danny Fingeroth, Writer: “It’s an understatement to say that I’m thrilled to team up once again with the great Mike Manley to reveal an untold tale of Darkhawk’s earliest days. Hawkamaniacs are always asking me when we’ll be returning to the character we established, and I’m glad to have the opportunity to once again tap into the Darkhawk magic with Mike. Hope everybody enjoys this new tale of the high-flying, amulet-wielding hero!”
  • Dan Abnett, Writer: “When I was asked to write a story celebrating Darkhawk’s thirtieth (!) anniversary, I was happy to oblige – especially as it was chance to revisit the cosmic part of his career when I put him out among the stars with the likes of Nova and the Guardians, and I enjoyed it more than I imagined — I had forgotten what a great, lonely, determined hero he was. I also love the fact that this special reflects the different ages of Darkhawk’s thirty-year odyssey, bringing back creators who created him and helped shape him through every stage of his adventures. He may be turning thirty, but it’s been quite a ride and, for Darkhawk, the future is just beginning…”
  • Kyle Higgins, Writer (The Rise Of Ultraman): “As someone slightly newer to Darkhawk — certainly compared to Danny, Mike and Dan — I’m incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to build a story that both celebrates what Danny, Mike, Dan and so many other fantastic creators have built over the last thirty years… while also setting course for the future.”
 
 
