Marvel’s Darkhawk Returns This April, Celebrating the Hero’s 30th Anniversary

One of Marvel’s most popular superheroes in the 1990s is coming back this April to celebrate the hero’s 30th anniversary with a three-story issue, Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk.

The new tales will feature Darkhawk’s creators: writer Danny Fingeroth and artist Mike Manley as it sets up Darkhawk for the future.

From Marvel.com “When teenager Chris Powell discovered a mysterious amulet, he was transformed into the armored spacefaring hero known as Darkhawk. Now, Danny Fingeroth and Mike Manley reunite to revisit the beginning of Darkhawk’s saga.”



What They’re Saying: