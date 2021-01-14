X Games Aspen 2021 to Feature 17.5 Hours of Action Sports Content Highlighted by Primetime Coverage of Finals on ESPN and ABC

by | Jan 14, 2021 9:04 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

X Games social and digital coverage provides exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage as action sports content makes a return on Friday, January 29, with 17.5 hours of live coverage of X Games Aspen 2021.

What’s Happening:

  • Action sports content will make a triumphant return in January with 17.5 hours of live coverage of X Games Aspen 2021 on ESPN, ABC, the ESPN App and X Games social media, two preview shows in advance of the event as part of the World of X Games programming and exclusive web content across @XGames social pages and XGames.com.
  • X Games Aspen 2021 coverage begins Friday, January 29, first on @XGames social and then in primetime on ESPN2. Live coverage then shifts to afternoon windows on ABC and primetime windows on ESPN for Saturday and Sunday competitions. All competitions will be available on the ESPN App.
  • In addition to all of the content on ESPN’s U.S.-based media platforms, X Games Aspen 2021 will be televised globally in 192 countries and territories to more than 500 million homes.
  • World of X Games Provides Two Hours of Preview Content with BEING Series and Aspen Preview Show
    • BEING Series 2021: Aspen Edition – Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2
      • The BEING Series features in-depth profiles on the world’s top action sports athletes and icons. The 2021 BEING Series showcases freeskier Colby Stevensen who stormed out of nowhere to win two gold medals in his X Games debut; nearly invincible snowboarder Scotty James who is at the top of the SuperPipe world; snowboarder Zeb Powell who initially hated snowboarding, until switching to a goofy stance led to an eventual Knuckle Huck gold medal; and the epitome of style and effortlessly cool snowboarder, Hailey Langland.
    • X Games Aspen 2021 Preview Show – Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC
      • The official X Games Aspen 2021 preview show, hosted by Jack Mitrani and Brandon Graham, will set up the biggest stories across ski and snowboard taking place January 29 – 31 in Aspen, Colorado.
  • Host Jack Mitrani will return to steer coverage of X Games Aspen 2021 from Buttermilk Mountain. The team of play-by-play and analysts will each be comprised of an action sports expert and pro athletes – Brandon Graham and Craig McMorris will cover snowboarding while Jimmy Coleman and Tom Wallisch provide the Ski call. In addition, sideline reporting for Ski and Snowboard will again be provided by Jonathan “DC” Oetken.
  • ShredHate, Choose Kindness & Special Olympics Athletes Return to Telecast. Since 2017, X Games events and athletes have rallied behind ShredHate, Choose Kindness in an effort to ignite student compassion to eradicate bullying. Throughout the telecast, X Games athletes will share their experiences with bullying as well as their efforts to shred hate.
  • In lieu of what would have been the seventh-consecutive year of Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding at X Games Aspen, Special Olympics athletes who have previously competed at X Games will be featured in the telecast, issuing well wishes to previous partners and all athletes.
  • Exclusive Content Offering on XGames.com and @XGames Social Platforms Brings Fans Extensive Coverage of the X Games Event and Stars. @XGames Platforms on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter: four hours of coverage will be streamed exclusively on @XGames social media handles. In addition to live results, XGames.com will provide behind-the-scenes profiles with top X Games stars and photo galleries shot by the best creative talent in the action sports industry. All 17.5 hours of X Games Aspen coverage will stream live on the ESPN App.
  • Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, X Games Aspen 2021 will be a spectator-free event. The full X Games Aspen 2021 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available on xgames.com.
 
 
