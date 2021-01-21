Adam-X’s Connection to the Summers Bloodline and More Will Be Revealed When “X-Men Legends” Comes Out This February

Adam-X’s connection to the Summers bloodline will be revealed when X-Men Legends #1 hits stores on February 17.

From Marvel.com:

“Introduced during Nicieza’s explosive work on the X-Men in their nineties heyday, the beginnings of this storyline can be traced back to 1993’s X-Men #23. Since then, X-Men fans have endlessly speculated, theorized, and debated what became known as the “third Summers brother” mystery. Now, all will be answered as one the most infamous comic book plot danglers of all time is resolved!”