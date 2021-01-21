Adam-X’s Connection to the Summers Bloodline and More Will Be Revealed When “X-Men Legends” Comes Out This February

Adam-X’s connection to the Summers bloodline will be revealed when X-Men Legends #1 hits stores on February 17.
- The series will return creators Louise Simonson, Chris Claremont, and more to the X-Men franchise and is set during their previous runs.
- Fabian Nicieza will start things off with a two-part story revealing the mysteries of Adam-X and his connection to the Summers bloodline.
- Each month, X-Men Legends will tie up loose ends and finish storylines that were previously left open.
From Marvel.com:
“Introduced during Nicieza’s explosive work on the X-Men in their nineties heyday, the beginnings of this storyline can be traced back to 1993’s X-Men #23. Since then, X-Men fans have endlessly speculated, theorized, and debated what became known as the “third Summers brother” mystery. Now, all will be answered as one the most infamous comic book plot danglers of all time is resolved!”
What They’re Saying:
- Fabian Nicieza, Writer, talking to CBR.com about issue #1: “I am very glad I was able to tell this story in almost exactly the way I had always planned. I knew who I wanted Adam to be, and I think this story will give readers a chance to see that. It's a ‘big’ story that is also very intimate, sad, tragic and hopeful all at the same time. And it's also got a tremendous amount of crunchy cool fun, as well!”