Behind the Scenes Featurette, “Journey of Hope” Released Ahead of “Nomadland” on February 19

Searchlight Pictures has released a new behind the scenes featurette looking at their latest release, Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, due out on February 19th.
What’s Happening:
- A new featurette, “Journey of Hope,” showing some behind the scenes information about the upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, Nomadland, has been released on YouTube in advance of the film’s February 19th debut.
- Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.
- Nomadland premiered on September 11, 2020, at the Venice Film Festival, and won awards there and at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film has garnered much critical acclaim and has been named by the American Film Institute as one of the 10 best films of 2020.
- Nomadland is set to debut widely in theaters and drive-ins where available, and on Hulu everywhere else on February 19th.