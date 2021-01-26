Universal Orlando’s Military Freedom Pass Lets You Visit the Parks All Year With No Blockout Dates

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the Military Freedom Pass, offering military members a discounted annual pass with no blockout dates.

In order to be eligible for the deal, you must present your current military identification at an authorized military ticket and travel office

The pass must be purchased by December 27, 2021.

There are two options for the pass, a 2-Park 2021 Military Freedom Pass for $199.99 per adult or a 3-Park pass for $234.99 per adult. The 3-Park pass can be used at Universal’s Volcano Bay once it reopens on March 1.

Military members can also take advantage of exclusive vacation package upgrades with the “Military Create Your Own Vacation Package” and “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package,” as well as up to 40% off hotel stays.

You can get more details about the offer, discounts, and more by visiting Universal Fan Travel and the Universal Orlando Resort website.