Hulu’s “Dopesick” Adds Jaime Ray Newman Along With Andrea Frankle, and Will Chase in Recurring Roles

by | Jan 28, 2021 11:26 AM Pacific Time

Deadline reports that Jaime Ray Newman, Andrea Frankle, and Will Chase are set for recurring roles in Hulu’s Dopesick.

  • Hulu’s eight-episode limited series will star Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Michael Keaton and will be directed by Academy Award-winning director Barry Levinson.
  • The series, based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy, comes to Hulu from 20th Television Studios and The Littlefield Company.
  • The series is slated to be released in 2021.

Dopesick Synopsis:

Dopesick is an ambitious, harrowing, and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with Opioid addiction, taking viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Dopesick Cast:

  • Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix
  • Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle
  • Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy
  • Will Poulter as Billy
  • John Hoogenakker as Randy Ramseyer
  • Rosario Dawson as Bridget Meyer
  • Phillipa Soo as Amber
  • Jake McDorman as John Brownlee
  • Ray McKinnon as Jerry Mallum
  • Cleopatra Coleman as Grace Pell
  • Jaime Ray Newman as Kathe Sackler
  • Andrea Frankle as Beth Sackler
  • Will Chase as Michael Friedman
