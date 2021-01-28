My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and ESPN Announce Mentoring Program to Support Boys and Young Men of Color

by | Jan 28, 2021 8:45 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and ESPN are announcing a  mentoring program to support boys and young men of color that tips off during January, National Mentoring Month with support from NBA Teams in local markets.

What’s Happening:

  • My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and ESPN announced today a mentoring program to support youth of color in the greater Los Angeles, New York City and District of Columbia communities. MBK Alliance focuses on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.
  • MBK Alliance leads a cross-sector national call to action focused on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity. We work to accelerate impact at the community level, strengthen the network of MBK Communities, promote what works and mobilize individuals and institutions committed to improving life outcomes for boys and young men of color. By realizing this vision, we are creating a brighter, more promising future, not just for boys and young men, but for the entire country.
  • Through the partnership, which tips off this month as part of National Mentoring Month, adult mentors will serve as role models, offer career counseling advice, provide educational guidance and encourage the young men to define their aspirations and map out the future they envision for themselves. The Undefeated, ESPN’s platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture, will serve as a community hub to amplify compelling storytelling about the program.
  • With support from NBA teams, the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers will engage athletes, coaches and employees to help celebrate and inspire program participants.
  • President Obama launched My Brother’s Keeper in 2014 to address persistent opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color and to ensure all youth can reach their full potential. That work continues through My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, an initiative of the Obama Foundation, which serves as a hub of more than 250 MBK Communities all working to reduce barriers and expand opportunity for boys and young men of color.

What They’re Saying:

  • Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN corporate citizenship: “We’ve had the privilege to work with MBK Alliance in the past and welcome the opportunity to do so again, specifically supporting Black communities who have been disproportionately impacted by social injustices and racial inequality. The Walt Disney Company is committed to using more of our resources to create access and opportunity for underrepresented youth and ESPN is proud to support that ongoing effort.”
  • Todd Jacobson, NBA senior vice president of social responsibility: “The NBA believes deeply in the power of mentoring, and we are excited to support this new effort launched by ESPN and the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. With so many young people facing real challenges and continued disruptions to their support systems, programs that offer hands-on mentoring are more important than ever and we are proud that NBA teams are collaborating on this effort to make an impact locally.”
  • Michael D. Smith, Executive Director of MBK Alliance: “Numerous studies have shown the impact of an effective mentor on the life trajectory of boys and young men of color is profound. But currently, far too many young people who want a mentor will not have one before they reach adulthood. ESPN and the NBA have been extraordinary partners in helping us encourage tens of thousands of new mentors across the country. This new partnership allows us to go even deeper, uniting young men with big dreams with role models who can inspire, encourage and uplift.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed