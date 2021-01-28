My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and ESPN Announce Mentoring Program to Support Boys and Young Men of Color

My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and ESPN are announcing a mentoring program to support boys and young men of color that tips off during January, National Mentoring Month with support from NBA Teams in local markets.

What’s Happening:

MBK Alliance leads a cross-sector national call to action focused on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity. We work to accelerate impact at the community level, strengthen the network of MBK Communities, promote what works and mobilize individuals and institutions committed to improving life outcomes for boys and young men of color. By realizing this vision, we are creating a brighter, more promising future, not just for boys and young men, but for the entire country.

Through the partnership, which tips off this month as part of National Mentoring Month, adult mentors will serve as role models, offer career counseling advice, provide educational guidance and encourage the young men to define their aspirations and map out the future they envision for themselves. The Undefeated, ESPN’s platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture, will serve as a community hub to amplify compelling storytelling about the program.

With support from NBA teams, the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers will engage athletes, coaches and employees to help celebrate and inspire program participants.

President Obama launched My Brother’s Keeper in 2014 to address persistent opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color and to ensure all youth can reach their full potential. That work continues through My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, an initiative of the Obama Foundation, which serves as a hub of more than 250 MBK Communities all working to reduce barriers and expand opportunity for boys and young men of color.

