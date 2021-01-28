Progress Continues on Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Surrounding Area Including New Merchandise Kiosk

We are “just a few months” from the opening of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure at the Universal Orlando Resort (with a formal announcement promised to be coming soon) and today we were at the park to check out the progress!

What’s Happening:

Work continues on the highly-anticipated new coaster coming to Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure at the Universal Orlando

Construction is a loose term as most of the visible work and coaster track is complete, and much of the efforts have been moved to the interior of the attraction. While it wasn’t occurring while we were there today, coaster trains have also been seen traversing the course of the layout while Team Members continue to test and adjust the new high speed thrill ride.

Velociraptor figures have also been spotted along the track that guests will experience encounters with while aboard the attraction.

VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster Jurassic Park/World franchise, and will feature an original story that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs and environments fans have seen on the big screen.

Spanning more than 4,700 feet of track and reaching heights of up to 155 feet, the coaster’s signature maneuvers will have guests twisting and soaring above land, barrel rolling just inches above water, speeding through near-misses and launches within the paddock, and more…with just a lap restraint holding them in place.

The coaster will also include two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds, a 360-degree barrel roll right above the Inland Sea – Islands of Adventure’s show lagoon, a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver, a towering “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80 degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet, and 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime throughout the entire adventure

While at the park we also spotted this new merchandise kiosk, open and ready to peddle the wares offered for the new attraction (or maybe relocated merch depending on where the attraction inevitably exits) near the Discovery Center but before the River Adventure.

The original cast of Jurassic World will return to be a part of the high-speed chase where park guests will feel the rush of the hunt while racing alongside a Velociraptor pack, with Chris Pratt reprising his role of Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, and B.D. Wong as Dr. Henry Wu.

Universal promises guests the chance to “Step into Jurassic Park and stand in awe and wonder at a land transformed by science after 65 million years. But don’t be deceived by the island’s beauty because danger lurks behind every corner. Only here can you live the adventure of coming face to face with giant creatures of the Earth’s past, encounter raptors roaming every day, or take a daring raft expedition through jungles teeming with dinosaurs.'

While no specific opening date has been announced, Universal Orlando did promise an announcement soon

We also noticed these amazing manhole covers that feature the logo for Jurassic Park as a whole, but also specifically used for the Tyrannosaurus Rex paddock. Dare we ask what they’re keeping down there?!