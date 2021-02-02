Award Winning Documentary “The Game” Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

by | Feb 2, 2021 10:15 AM Pacific Time

Roman Hodel’s award winning documentary The Game is now streaming exclusively on ESPN+. The film follows a soccer referee and the intensity one experiences when making calls in some of the biggest matches.

What’s Happening:

  • Documentary Short film The Game is now streaming on exclusively on ESPN+. The story follows Fedayi San, an ever-vigilant referee in the Swiss Super League during a high-tension professional soccer match.
  • The Game provides audiences an intimate look at the intense pressure the referee faces on every call and what it means to earn respect on the field and direct the energy of an entire stadium.
  • The film is directed by Roman Hodel and won Best Documentary Short at the 28th Annual Hamptons Film Festival.
  • Additionally, The Game premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and was selected to play The Toronto International Film Festival.

'The Game' coming to ESPN+ on Feb. 1 – ESPN Video

What They’re Saying:

  • Director Roman Hodel: “Sport is emotional and the referee’s decisions often put him in the crossfire of all these energies. It is part of his job to endure, but I wanted to show the humanity behind the position – a person with ambitions, worries and also doubts. I’m delighted that The Game is now a part of ESPN+ and that this story can be watched by a wider audience.”

More ESPN Films

  • Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included:
    • 30 for 30 Shorts
    • Nine for IX
    • SEC Storied
    • The Last Dance
  • ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.

About ESPN+

  • ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters.
  • Programming on ESPN+ includes:
    • Exclusive UFC events
    • MLB
    • NHL
    • College sports
    • Top Rank Boxing
    • And more
  • Original series include:

Subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month/$59.99 per year. It’s also available as part of The Disney Bundle: Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
