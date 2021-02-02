Award Winning Documentary “The Game” Now Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

Roman Hodel’s award winning documentary The Game is now streaming exclusively on ESPN+. The film follows a soccer referee and the intensity one experiences when making calls in some of the biggest matches.

What’s Happening:

Documentary Short film The Game is now streaming on exclusively on ESPN+. The story follows Fedayi San, an ever-vigilant referee in the Swiss Super League during a high-tension professional soccer match.

The Game provides audiences an intimate look at the intense pressure the referee faces on every call and what it means to earn respect on the field and direct the energy of an entire stadium.

The film is directed by Roman Hodel and won Best Documentary Short at the 28th Annual Hamptons Film Festival.

Additionally, The Game premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and was selected to play The Toronto International Film Festival.

What They’re Saying:

Director Roman Hodel: “Sport is emotional and the referee’s decisions often put him in the crossfire of all these energies. It is part of his job to endure, but I wanted to show the humanity behind the position – a person with ambitions, worries and also doubts. I’m delighted that The Game is now a part of ESPN+ and that this story can be watched by a wider audience.”

