Exclusive Clip: Watch Mama Doris Impersonate a New York City Rockette Ahead of “To Tell the Truth” Winter Premiere

ABC’s Winter Fun & Games continues tonight with a new episode of To Tell the Truth and we’re pleased to bring you an exclusive advance clip from this brand-new episode. Contestants Lil Rel Howery, Adam Rodriguez and Nikki Glaser are trying to figure out who was the first African American Rockette and during their debate, Mama Doris does her best high kick. Check it out!

About To Tell the Truth:

To Tell the Truth, hosted by Anthony Anderson, is a modern reboot of the 1950’s classic game show produced by Fremantle. A panel of celebrity contestants is presented with three guests claiming to have done the same thing, but only one of them has been sworn “To tell the truth.” They earn points for figuring out who has the real claim to fame among the trio and compete to take home the grand prize, a statue of Anderson’s Mama Doris, who presides over every episode.

Episode Description:

“This week’s rockin’ heroes include the first African American Rockette, a ghost hunter, a pro Simon Says caller, a professional puppeteer and a custom lowrider builder.”

How to Watch:

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8/7c. New episodes are available on demand and on Hulu the following day.