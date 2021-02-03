Get a First Look at Season Four of “Snowfall” With the New Trailer Released by FX

FX has released a first look trailer for season four of Snowfall you can check out below.

The trailer gives us a look at what Franklin Saint, played by Damson Idris will be dealing with as he puts himself back together from the aftermath of season three.

We also get a look at what other characters in the show will have to face like Teddy McDonald played by Carter Hudson.

About Season 4:

“The season brings us to January 1, 1985, where Ronald Reagan has just won his re-election campaign. Demand for cocaine is high with dealers benefiting including the ones we follow lead by Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) but they are also starting to realize the damage drugs are doing to people and places they love. The LAPD starts diverting much more money to the “war on drugs,” while the government is concerned that one of their own may be involved with the growing epidemic. Franklin is forced to regain control of his business and try to stop the rising gang violence before it gets out of control.”

Snowfall season four will have a two-episode premiere on February 24 on FX and will be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.