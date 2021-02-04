Learn How to Draw Hulk in Marvel’s “You Can Draw” Series

Marvel has released a new video on YouTube as part of the You Can Draw series showing us all how to draw Hulk with Marvel artist Brian Crosby.

Marvel artist Brian Crosby takes us through the steps in the 12-minute video.

One of the best things about the You Can Draw series Marvel has been doing is the ability to pause and move around the video as necessary when following the steps.

More About In-Comics Hulk from Marvel:

The child of an abusive father, Bruce Banner grew up shy and introverted, yet a scientific genius. As a young man, thanks to his standout work in the field of nuclear physics, he attracted the attention of the U.S. Army who wanted to adapt his theories for weaponry. Banner resisted such notions, but failed attempts at landing steady work convinced him to accept a position at a federal nuclear research facility at a missile base in the New Mexico desert.

At the base, Banner was befriended by Betty Ross, daughter of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, a man who took an instant disliking to the diminutive, passive scientist. While at the base, Banner began to develop and build a bomb that utilized a high concentration of gamma radiation, a project of high interest to an undercover foreign agent stationed there. When a teenager named Rick Jones wandered onto the test field just as Banner started the countdown for the gamma bomb’s initial test detonation, the scientist rushed out to the area to warn Jones, but the foreign agent purposefully continued the test. The bomb exploded, bathing Bruce Banner in its radiation.

Incredibly, he survived the detonation, but later in the evening transformed into a large, grey, man-like monstrosity dubbed a “hulk” by one of the base’s soldiers.

You can check out all of the You Can Draw videos in the Marvel HQ playlist and learn to draw Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and more.