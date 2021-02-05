GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, authors, and politicians who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s newest news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and doctors.
- The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 8-12:
- Monday, February 8
- Todd Gloria (Mayor of San Diego)
- Brandon Marshall (House of Athlete)
- Nate & Kaley Klemp (The 80/80 Marriage)
- Dulcé Sloan (The Great North)
- Tuesday, February 9
- Jess Morales Rocketto (Families Belong Together Chair)
- André De Shields (Live from Mount Olympus)
- Cooking with Yolanda Gampp
- Wednesday, February 10
- Police Chief Art Acevedo (Houston, TX)
- Thursday, February 11
- Rory Gamble (President, United Auto Works Union)
- Dr. Delana Wardlaw & Dr. Elana McDonald
- Susan Lucci (ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway)
- Vivica A. Fox (The Wrong)
- Friday, February 12
- Chase Elliott (NASCAR driver)
- William Shatner (The UnXplained)
- Rev. Angela Khabeb
