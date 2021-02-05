“GMA3” Guest List: Dulcé Sloan, Susan Lucci and More to Appear Week of February 8th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, authors, and politicians who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and doctors.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 8-12:

Monday, February 8 Todd Gloria (Mayor of San Diego) Brandon Marshall ( House of Athlete ) Nate & Kaley Klemp ( The 80/80 Marriage ) Dulcé Sloan ( The Great North )

Tuesday, February 9 Jess Morales Rocketto (Families Belong Together Chair) André De Shields ( Live from Mount Olympus ) Cooking with Yolanda Gampp

Wednesday, February 10 Police Chief Art Acevedo (Houston, TX)

Thursday, February 11 Rory Gamble (President, United Auto Works Union) Dr. Delana Wardlaw & Dr. Elana McDonald Susan Lucci ( ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway ) Vivica A. Fox ( The Wrong )

Friday, February 12 Chase Elliott (NASCAR driver) William Shatner ( The UnXplained ) Rev. Angela Khabeb



