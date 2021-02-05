“The View” Guest List: “American Idol” Judges, Stephen A. Smith and More to Appear Week of February 8th

Next week, The View will welcome several special guests to the daily talk show to discuss their current and upcoming projects including ABC’s American Idol judges, and ESPN’s own Stephen A. Smith.

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, authors, and musicians (subject to change).

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of February 8-12:

Monday, February 8 Ricky Gervais ( After Life )

Tuesday, February 9 Priyanka Chopra Jonas ( Unfinished ) Fran Lebowitz ( Pretend It’s a City )

Wednesday, February 10 Dr. Jen Ashton ( The New Normal )

Thursday, February 11 Lionel Richie ( American Idol ) Katy Perry ( American Idol ) Luke Bryan ( American Idol )

Friday, February 12 Stephen A. Smith ( The Undefeated



The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. The View is directed by Sarah de la O.