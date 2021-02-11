Marvel’s “X-Corp” Will Premiere a New Group of X-Men When It Arrives May 12

Marvel has announced that X-Corp will be coming on May 12 by writer Tini Howard and artist Alberto Foche. What’s Happening: Marvel has announced X-Corp written by Tini Howard (Excalibur) and drawn by Alberto Foche (Dan Dare) coming May 12.

written by Tini Howard (Excalibur) and drawn by Alberto Foche (Dan Dare) coming May 12. The series will introduce us to a brand-new group of X-Men. Synopsis: “The deals have been made. Mutantkind is safe on Krakoa. As the Reign of X continues, what are the wants of the mutants who have everything? Leading the charge is X-CORPORATION, headed by CXOs Monet St. Croix and Warren Worthington, a duo as cutthroat and ruthless in the boardroom as they are on a battlefield. But X-Corp needs more than just its figureheads. As Monet sets out to staff their team with some of the brightest and most deviant minds in mutantkind, Warren finds himself in a tense confrontation with one of Krakoa’s first allies who wants to know the truth: on Angel’s wings, will X-Corp crash or soar?” What They’re Saying: Tini Howard, Writer : "Hello! Some of you have been waiting a while for this book, and I'm the one to blame. I first pitched this story because I absolutely love the weird corporate world within Marvel Comics – specifically books like New X-Men, All-New X-Factor , and the history of what the X-Corporation was before. But in a new mutant era of gates and deals, X-Corp 's ‘corporate embassy’ is a bit obsolete – and I refuse to sell you guys anything I wouldn't buy myself. We shelved the book for a time (I had X Of Swords on my plate immediately after) and decided that X-Corp existed quietly in the background, there for us to debut when we had the right story to tell, the right public offering to make, if you will. Empyre: X-Men gave me a chance to test-drive some of the earliest concepts – Angel and Monet as dual CXOs, Jamie Madrox by their side, and the cleaning-up of some of Charles Xavier's portfolio. Since then, I've reworked the book entirely – and you'll know exactly why you've waited until now to see what they're up to. I've got a corporate past myself, and it's all going into this book. X-Corp: We're Simply Superior .”

