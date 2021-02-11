Marvel’s “X-Corp” Will Premiere a New Group of X-Men When It Arrives May 12

Marvel has announced that X-Corp will be coming on May 12 by writer Tini Howard and artist Alberto Foche.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has announced X-Corp written by Tini Howard (Excalibur) and drawn by Alberto Foche (Dan Dare) coming May 12.
- The series will introduce us to a brand-new group of X-Men.
Synopsis:
- “The deals have been made. Mutantkind is safe on Krakoa. As the Reign of X continues, what are the wants of the mutants who have everything? Leading the charge is X-CORPORATION, headed by CXOs Monet St. Croix and Warren Worthington, a duo as cutthroat and ruthless in the boardroom as they are on a battlefield. But X-Corp needs more than just its figureheads. As Monet sets out to staff their team with some of the brightest and most deviant minds in mutantkind, Warren finds himself in a tense confrontation with one of Krakoa’s first allies who wants to know the truth: on Angel’s wings, will X-Corp crash or soar?”
What They’re Saying:
- Tini Howard, Writer: "Hello! Some of you have been waiting a while for this book, and I'm the one to blame. I first pitched this story because I absolutely love the weird corporate world within Marvel Comics – specifically books like New X-Men, All-New X-Factor, and the history of what the X-Corporation was before. But in a new mutant era of gates and deals, X-Corp's ‘corporate embassy’ is a bit obsolete – and I refuse to sell you guys anything I wouldn't buy myself. We shelved the book for a time (I had X Of Swords on my plate immediately after) and decided that X-Corp existed quietly in the background, there for us to debut when we had the right story to tell, the right public offering to make, if you will. Empyre: X-Men gave me a chance to test-drive some of the earliest concepts – Angel and Monet as dual CXOs, Jamie Madrox by their side, and the cleaning-up of some of Charles Xavier's portfolio. Since then, I've reworked the book entirely – and you'll know exactly why you've waited until now to see what they're up to. I've got a corporate past myself, and it's all going into this book. X-Corp: We're Simply Superior.”
- Alberto Foche, Artist: “I´m very happy to contribute to the awesome X-Men comic universe and specifically with this series. Tini’s scripts are intense and have a flair that I appreciate. I hope everybody enjoys reading this comic as much as I had making it!”