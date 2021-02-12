“GMA” Guest List: Lee Daniels, Andra Day and More to Appear Week of February 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 15th-20th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 15-20:
- Monday, February 15
- Kevin James (The Crew)
- Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (The Daughters of Kobani)
- Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon)
- Zibby Owens (Moms Don’t Have Time To)
- Tuesday, February 16
- Bette Midler (The Tale of the Mandarin Duck)
- Wednesday, February 17
- Lee Daniels (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
- Thursday, February 18
- Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
- Friday, February 19
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Cherie Jones (How The One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House)
- Saturday, February 20
- Binge This! with Andrea Boehlke
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.