“GMA” Guest List: Lee Daniels, Andra Day and More to Appear Week of February 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 15th-20th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 15-20:

Monday, February 15 Kevin James ( The Crew ) Gayle Tzemach Lemmon ( The Daughters of Kobani ) Awkwafina ( Raya and the Last Dragon ) Zibby Owens ( Moms Don’t Have Time To )

Tuesday, February 16 Bette Midler ( The Tale of the Mandarin Duck )

Wednesday, February 17 Lee Daniels ( The United States vs. Billie Holiday ) Da'Vine Joy Randolph ( The United States vs. Billie Holiday )

Thursday, February 18 Andra Day ( The United States vs. Billie Holiday )

Friday, February 19 Amanda Seyfried ( Mank ) Cherie Jones ( How The One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House )

Saturday, February 20 Binge This! with Andrea Boehlke Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.